Wolverhampton Wanderers Manager Gives Injury Update On Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo says Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh should be allowed to heal fully from his injury before returning to the pitch.

Ayeh, who joined the English Championship outfit on a three-year deal from German Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig.

After twenty-seven (27) round of games in the Sky Championship League, the 25-year-old is yet to feature on the side due to an ankle injury.

And the club's Portuguese manager has given an update on the situation of the one-capped Ghanaian international.

'He's not working with us yet,' Nuno told Express.

'He's still getting better and solving all the problems that he has - he's not 100 percent with the group.

He added 'Of course (he is some way off). We cannot forget that Phil since the beginning of the season has been injured so it will take time to integrate the dynamic of training sessions.'

