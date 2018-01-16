Majeed Ashimeru Scores As AC Wolfsburger Hold FC Leifering In Friendly

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru opened his account for A.C Wolfsburger as they drew 3-3 with FC Leifering in a friendly encounter on Monday.

Ashimeru, who joined the Wolfs on a six-month loan deal from Red Bulls Salzburg last month, hit the ground running in his debut game as he hit the back of the net against his parent club in a friendly game.

Dever Orgill put Wolfsburger ahead in the 14th minute but Nicolas Meister pulled parity for Leifering two minutes later.

Ashimeru restored Wolfsburger's lead in the 22nd minute from close range.

Leifering did not let the goal dampen their spirit as Koita levelled the scoreline.

Marcel Monsberger rose highest to put the Wolfs ahead again in the 70th minute but there again Leifering equalized through Niagbo in the 89th minute.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com