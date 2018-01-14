The Black Princesses of Ghana drew 1-1 with Cameroon in Yaounde in the final 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup first leg qualifier on Sunday. The U-20 Fem...
Black Princesses Draw 1-1 with Cameroon In Final FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier First Leg
The Black Princesses of Ghana drew 1-1 with Cameroon in Yaounde in the final 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup first leg qualifier on Sunday.
The U-20 Female team came back from a goal down to draw level in the second half.
Striker, Princella Adubea scored to give the visitors a decent first leg result.
The return leg will be played in a fortnight with the winner qualifying to the tournament in France between 5-24 August.