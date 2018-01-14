Winful Cobbinah Set To Sign For Danish Side Viborg FF

Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah is set to join Danish outfit Viborg FF, a close source has revealed to Joy Sports.

Cobbinah will arrive in Denmark Monday to complete his transfer after a wonderful 2016/17 season with Hearts.

Viborg and Hearts have already agreed to a fee in the region of €75,000 with 10% expected to be paid when Cobbinah puts pen to paper.

The Danish league 1 club have been monitoring Cobbina since his return to the Ghanaian topflight after a failed stint in Asia.

However, Viborg were blown away by his impressive performances in 2017 Wafu Cup which the Black Stars B won on home soil.

Cobbina was terrific in the heart of Hearts midfield as the Phobians secured a top-four spot and reached the FA Cup for the first in over a decade.