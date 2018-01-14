2018 Chan: Late Goal Hands Sudan Victory Over Guinea

Sudan edged out Guinea 2-1 in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) Group A match at the Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Sunday.

The victory takes the Falcons of Jediane to second spot the group standings, while the National Elephants are placed third on the table.

The Falcons of Jediane broke the deadlock 19 minutes into the game through Omer Koko - making it 1-0 to Sudan with Elsamani Saaldelden providing an assist.

Sudan were leading 1-0 at the interval against Guinea thanks to Koko’s well-taken goal.

The National Elephants managed to level matters through Sékou Ahmed Camara 10 minutes after the restart with Mohamed Bangoura providing an assist.

However, Sudan pushed forward in numbers as they looked to restore their lead against the National Elephants.

Saifeldin Bakhit snatched a late winning goal for Sudan with 15 minutes left on the clock and this time it was Mohamed Bashir, who provided an assist.

Sudan contained Guinea in the closing stages of the match and they secured a 2-1 victory in their first match of the tournament.

Guinea (0) 1 (A.Camara 55’)

Sudan (1) 2 (Koko 19’, Bakhit 75’)

Guinea : A .anteh, A.Bangoura, M.Bangoura, A.Camara, D.Yaovi, Sankhon, D.Bangoura, M.N'diaye (Thiam 84’), S.Camara (D.Camara 83’), Sekou, Bissiri.

Sudan : Akram, Samawal, Omer, Barki, Saeed, Elhaj, Nasreldine, Taher (Eldin 58’), Elsamani (Abdalla 65’), Bechir, Saifeldin (El Tahir 89’).