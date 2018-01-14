I Will Continue To Shield GFA – Osei Kweku Palmer

Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association, Winfred Osei Kweku Palmer despite being cautioned by the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA has reiterated that he will continue to defend his outfit.

The Ethics Committee of the FA urged the Tama Youth Football Club financier to apologize to the Members of the Executive Committee of the FA after disclosing that the country’s refusal to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was the failure to pay an indemnity and unclassified payment.

According to the vociferous football administrator, he is ready to apologize to his colleagues and insisted he has not been banned by the Ghana Football Association.

“I have not been banned as has been speculated by some section of the media. I have been told by the Ethics Committee to apologize to the Executive Committee members and not to repeat such comments,” he told Hot FM.

“There hasn’t been any embargo placed on me as has been reported by the media.

Quizzed if he has been treated fairly on the issue by the Ethics Committee on this issue, he said, “I cannot talk of fairness over here because there is nothing fair in this world; I take the decision in good faith. I am a happy member of the FA and will continue to defend the FA.