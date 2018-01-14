CHAN 2018 Preview: Ivory Coast Look To Avoid Upset Against Namibia

Ivory Coast are set to face Namibia in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group B game at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

The Elephants will be making their fourth appearance in finals having knocked out Niger in the second round of qualification.

Kamara Ibrahim, the Ivory Coast coach, will unleash Fabious Dosso and Banfa Sylla, who both scored during the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Namibia are set to make their debut appearance in the tournament after defeating Comoros in the third round of qualification.

The Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has included experienced central midfielder Ronald Ketjijere, who is expected to captain the team in Morocco.

Ivory Coast's best performance in the CHAN finals came in 2016 when they finished third in Rwanda.