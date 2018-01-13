Villarreal Stun Real Madrid At The Bernabeu

Real Madrid lost 1-0 at home to Villarreal as pressure mounted on coach Zinedine Zidane.

A late Pablo Fornals goal condemned Real to a defeat that leaves them in fourth place, 16 points behind leaders Barcelona with the same number of games played.

As the home side poured forward in search of a winner, they were caught on the break; Fornals chipping in the rebound after Keylor Navas saved from Eres Unal.

Despite racking up 26 shots, Real were well below their best and look a shadow of the side that won a Liga/Champions League double last season.

Real have not won a Liga match in over a month and look more likely to drop out of the Champions League places than get back into the title race.