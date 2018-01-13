Jordan Ayew On Target For Swansea In A Stalemate Against Newcastle United

Swansea City striker, Jordan Ayew was on target in a 1:1 with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international broke the virginity of the game on the 60th minute of the game.

However, Joselu came off the bench to drag Newcastle out of even deeper relegation trouble and deny Swansea a major boost to their Premier League survival hopes.

Jordan Ayew played the entire duration of the game.