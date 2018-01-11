David Accam Urges Hearts of Oak Re-Live Past Performance

Black Stars winger David Accam has urged the leadership of his darling club Accra Hearts of Oak to structure the club well such that they can re-live their glory days again.

The former CAF Champions League winners have been struggling to win a Ghana Premier League trophy since 2009 and have also been very inconsistent with their technical department within that period.

The Phobians failed to end their league trophy-less run last season by finishing third on the Ghana Premier League table and also lost the FA Cup trophy to sworn rivals Asante Kotoko.

But Accam believes that if proper structures are put in place, the club can unbeatable again as they were some years back.

'I think we need to put a lot of stuff in order if we want to challenge for the Premiership and be a force to reckon with in Africa.

'We haven't been to Africa for a long time and I can't even remember the last time we won the league and that's so bad,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

'We need to do a lot from top to down and look more professional. I think the leaders are doing their best now but hopefully, this year will be ours.'

Hearts of Oak remain the only club in the history of Ghana to have won the Premier League for a record 6th consecutive times.

They can also boast of winning the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup, an enviable feat that no other club in Ghana has equalled.

