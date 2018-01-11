Steve Pollack Not Worried Losing To Dreams FC In G-8 Tournament

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack says he is not perturbed with his side losing to Dreams FC by 1:0 in the ongoing GHALCA G8 tournament in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors were silenced by the newly promoted side to the Ghana Premier League via Richard Addae's superb strike.

Speaking to the press after the loss, Polack heaped praises on Dreams FC and insisted the competition is used to sharpen the rough edges of teams before the start of the season.

"It's a pre-season game where you assess your players. It's a tournament I would like to win but I'm not necessarily going to lose any sleep over it if I don't win the cup."

The MTN FA Cup champions will engage Aduana in a must-win game on Sunday in the last round of group matches.