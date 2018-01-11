BREAKING NEWS... GFA Bans Osei Kweku Palmer From Speaking To The Media

The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been banned on owner and bankroller of Tema Youth Football Club, Winfred Osei Kweku Palmer from speaking to the media about anything related to the country's football governing body.

According to several media reports, Palmer who is also a Executive Committee Member of the FA has been banned from making public remarks regarding the nation's football governing body and the Black Stars.

After the country failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the vociferous football administrator who is the Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee in an interview with Accra based Citi FM made some comments which may have led to Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"I was quite surprised that Ghanaians and the media sided with former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye [about not budgeting for indemnities] when the government white paper on the Dzamefe Commission report clearly indicated that unclassified payments were legal in the concept of our budget."

"If we had spent around $300,000 dollars [on referees] and stood to benefit about $8 million [by appearing at the World Cup], I see nothing wrong with it,' he said.

The Ethics Committee found those comments disparaging to the integrity of the FA and its competitions including allegations of match-fixing and bribery of referees.