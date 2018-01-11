Didi Dramani Quits Black Queens Job; Set To Join Danish Side

Head coach of the Black Queens, Mas Ud-Didi Dramani has parted with the Ghana Football Association.

The former Asante Kotoko manager has stepped down after nine months in charge to become the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland, replacing former Ghana international Otto Addo.

''Didi Dramani has resigned from his post to take up a coaching job in Denmark, the club is FC Nordsjælland,”

“He will be the assistant coach at the first team for the next two years, he is taking over from Otto Addo who has returned to Germany,” Ghana football technical director Oti Akenteng confirmed.

He added that Ghana FA will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss who will take charge of the team ahead of next month's WAFU Women’s Cup and Africa Women's Cup of Nations in November.

According to several media reports, former Black Queens player, Mercy Tagoe is likely to replace Didi Dramani.

''We are happy for him[Didi Dramani]. Moving forward, the Black Queens management committee want Mercy Tagoe to succeed him.'' Management committee member Rosalind Amoh said.

Black Queens have been handed a tricky group in the preliminary stages of the 2018 WAFU Women’s Cup.

Ghana will face host Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso in Group A of the preliminary round of the competition.