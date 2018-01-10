GHALCA 8 Competition: Asante Kotoko Coach Eyes Victory Against Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko manager, Steve Pollack has expressed optimism of getting all three points against Dreams FC in their match in the ongoing GHALCA G8 tournament.

The Porcupine Warriors will take the newly promoted side to the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Steve Pollack said, “These are games that you have to work hard especially for the coaches and you can assess the players and improve players individually and have the team news. For me, we won the last game but you don’t get judged by what you have done, it’s what you going to do next.

”I have watched them play, they are a quality side, they try and play football and which is a good thing so we will respect them and any other team we play against. Basically, to those who know me, I worry about how we play and set up.

“I believe it is going to be a good game. It will be a special day so by God’s grace and we will win. But I am confident as he [Zito] is and believes in my players and in what I do, I believe we will get the result tomorrow.”