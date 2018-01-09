Steve Pollack Eyes Group Stage In Africa

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has disclosed that his ambition ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup is to reach the group stage of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent the country in the 2017/18 CAF Confederations Cup after beating their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak in the finals of the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup finals at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

After MC El Eulma crashed out Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League in 2015 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Reds to have failed to make any trip to Africa but Pollack says his target is to get to the group stage of the competition.

“We have to be realistic because it being a while now since we played in Africa,” he told Class FM.

“We have to access the players and know how many of them have played in Africa and the experience they have. I know it is also an opportunity for the new players to get new experience in Africa but I am being realistic here because my goal is to get to the group stage of the competition and if we archive that, I will be very happy,” he added.