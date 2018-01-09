I Am Ready To Fight Bastie Samir – Ayitey Powers

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers has disclosed his readiness to fight undefeated Ghanaian boxer, Bastie Samir.

According to Powers, he was happy when Bastie defeated Bukom Banku but he has been training and he is aiming to stop the former Silver Welterweight winner.

“I have been training and I am ready to fight Bastie,” he told Accra based Happy FM.

“I was happy when he [Bastie Samir] stopped Bukom Banku but I am ready to face him in the ring and I will knock him down,” he added.