Kwesi Nyantakyi Urges Ghanaian Footballers To Educate Themselves Well To Replicate George Weah’s Achievement

Ghanaian footballers who would like to aspire higher in life to achieve George Weah's feat will have to educate themselves to an appreciable level to be able to replicate the achievement of the former AC Milan striker according to Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Following his ambitious rise to the presidency of Liberia after an illustrious football career, George Weah has suddenly turned the spotlight for every footballer on the continent.

Several people in Ghana have tipped many top former footballers who have gained enormous popularity to rise up to the level of President Weah.

But the GFA President believes even though there is a chance for a former footballer to rule Ghana, education must be key to whoever wants to take up that challenge.

'There are many people but I haven't seen any of them express any interest like that. First, the person must have the interest. But I believe what George Weah has achieved can be replicated by other footballers,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

'But you (the footballer) must first educate yourself and also acquire some experience in politics before you venture into it.

'Venturing as a greenhorn will not help. And so whoever has any ambitions of going into politics must weigh his ambitions, go through the mill, learn the ropes and then be able to get this far,' he advised.

Not eager to mention names, Nyantakyi acknowledged the fact that there are a few footballers who can make it.

'I know a few players who have the qualities but none of them has shown the interest so I will not want to mention their names in public.'

