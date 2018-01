Asamoah Gyan Lauds Kids For Rapping Big Shaq 'Man Is Not Hot' Tune

Asamoah Gyan has released a music video of this three kids rapping-along to Big Shaq hit-song 'man is not hot'.

Gyan shared the video on Instagram with the inscription: ''I didn't know I had rappers in my house oooπŸ™†πŸ»πŸ™†πŸ»πŸ™†πŸ»πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚.''

The Ghana captain is a part-time musician and will be delighted with the bright start by his children.

'Man is not hot' by UK-based Ghanaian Michael Dapaah has been a hit with his tongue-twisting punchlines.

Gyan has two hit songs to his credit after collaborating with Castro and Kofi Kinata.

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan's children rapping:

