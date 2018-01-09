Dogboe Grateful To Father And Trainer For WBO Interim Crown

New interim WBO Super bantamweight champion, Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe has paid tribute to his father and trainer, Paul Dogboe, after defeating Mexican Cesar Juarez in their bout on January 5 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Dogboe floored Juarez in the fifth round to get a technical knockout victory on the night.

Pundits have praised Dogboe's all-out attacking approach to the bout but the boxer believes that his success is down to his team led by his father and chief trainer, Paul Dogboe.

“When I started boxing, my father told me that it was either I did the hard work or there was no need to start at all. I hope I have made him proud tonight.

He is the one guiding me and he directs me to go this way or that way. That is how we have kept moving forward. The credit goes to the team. My father, my coaches, the management team and the people of Ghana. People from all over the country to cheer us on.”

Dogboe's professional career has climbed steadily since his participation in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He lost Japan's Satoshi Shimizu in the first round of the Games but he has moved on and gone 18 pro bouts without defeat.

The 18th victory, which was against, Juarez sets up a very likely showdown with defending WBO Super bantamweight titleholder, Jessie Magdaleno.

Sources say that March 2 could be the date for the bout.