Former Hearts of Oak Star Don Bortey Seeks Elmina Sharks Move

Former Hearts of Oak ace Bernard Don Bortey has reiterated his desire to feature for Elmina Sharks ahead of the coming season.

Bortey, who enjoyed a trophy-landen spell at Hearts of Oak during the early 2000's, has been a free agent since leaving second-tier side Samartex FC two seasons ago.

The 34-year-old attacker, however, made an attempt to re-launch his career with the Phobians prior last season but the move hit a snag after coaching of the club, Frank Nuttal vetoed the deal.

During an interview with Accra-based radio station Happy FM, Bortey disclosed that he holds a long-standing desire to make a return to the elite division and has picked Elmina Sharks as his preferred destination.

"I want to play for Elmina Sharks next season. It is my desire to play for Paa Kwesi Nduom," Bortey revealed on Happy FM.

"It wouldn't be because of money but for so many reasons. The club wanted to sign me some time ago when they were in division two but then I was playing for Aduana Stars and didn't want to leave so I deliberately quoted a huge amount of money I thought would scare them but they agreed to pay. But because I didn't want to leave Aduana I avoided persistent their calls."

"It is my belief that if Dan Quaye and Attram [Godwin] who older than me are playing for [Great] Olympics, why can't I do same for Sharks. It is my prayer that everything goes well," he barbed.

