Kweku Bonsam Insists John Mensah’s Football Career Is Over

Renowned Ghanaian spirituality, Nana Kweku Bonsam has called on former Black Stars defender, John Mensah to forget about coming back on the pitch to play active football.

In an interview with Accra based Kasapa FM, Kweku Bonsam disclosed that John Mensah career came to an end when he filed for legal divorce against her former wife Henrietta who has been supporting spiritually.

“His Ex-wife has a good spirit and she was always interceding for him John Mensah through prayers and many ways which spiralled his greatness and Ghanaians will realize that ever since he divorced Henrietta. John has not been the John we used to know and he (John Mensah) will testify that things have really gone bad for him.

“The best thing for him to do now is to render an unqualified apology to the lady and build a cordial relationship with her even if a comeback is not possible or else he will struggle in the years ahead of him.”

It will be recalled that the former Sunderland defender filed for a divorce against Henrieta in 2014.

John played in two consecutive World Cup; Germany in 2006 and 2010 in South Africa.