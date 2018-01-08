Referee Weeks Saved Juarez - Dogboe

Newly crowned WBO Interim Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe has revealed that Referee Tony Weeks saved his Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez from excessive damages.

Dogboe knocked down Juarez at round five at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday night.

According to him, Juarez started bleeding from round three and so he was poised to take him out in round five to end the bout as he promised ahead of the encounter.

However, Juarez was not pleased with Referee Weeks decision to end bout insisting he has been cheated but Dogboe does not think Juarez was cheated.

“In boxing, referees are mandated to protect boxers especially when they are under pressure which sometimes results into death so on the day, I could have destroyed Juarez but as he staggered with just a left hook it was his interest for a stoppage," he told Starr FM.

Isaac Dogboe will take on Mexican boxer, Jessie Magdaleno in an mandatory fight.