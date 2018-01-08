Ghana Football Will Be Better This Year – Sannie Darra

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Darra believes Ghana football will do better this year.

Ghana football in 2017 did not see any progression with the local league struggling to secure sponsorship and the country failing to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time.

However, the former BBC worker is hoping football will do better this year.

“We are looking forward to a better footballing year as the female U20 national team begin preparations this month for the World Cup in June, series of friendly matches lined up for the Black Stars in March and June when a major assignment in September. Also, we will host the Africa Women Championship in November.

“Our premier league clubs, Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko will represent the country in this season’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively and we are hoping all these footballing activities go well,” he added.