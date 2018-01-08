Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Polack Allays Mohammed Sylla Injury Fears

Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Polack has allayed the injury fears midfielder Mohammed Sylla in their victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders in the GHALCA G-8 opener on Sunday.

The Burkinabe attacking enforcer was the driving force behind the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 win over the newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Sylla was deservedly adjudged the man-of-the-match despite a subdued display towards the end of the game after suffering a knock midway through the second half.

However, Coach Polack has downplayed the extent of the knock though he indicated the player will need to undergo further checks.

'It's not a serious injury but is just a precaution and he has to undergo a review next week so he won't be playing until probably the end of January,' Polack said in a post-match interview.

He is expected to return to the side's line-up when they face Dreams FC in the second round of fixtures on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

