Berekum Chelsea have concluded the acquisition of right-back Emmanuel Acquah from Bolga All-Stars on a two-year deal. Acquah concluded negotiations with the...
Berekum Chelsea Finalize Signing Of Right Back Emmanuel Acquah
Berekum Chelsea have concluded the acquisition of right-back Emmanuel Acquah from Bolga All-Stars on a two-year deal.
Acquah concluded negotiations with the Blues on the weekend after reaching an agreement.
He put pen to paper on Monday morning after passing a medical.
The former Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars defender was one of the brightest spots in the Bolga All-Stars team that got relegated last season.
He had a fascinating campaign managing to feature 13 times and made an assist.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com