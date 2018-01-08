modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Sports News

Berekum Chelsea Finalize Signing Of Right Back Emmanuel Acquah

Ghanasoccernet.com
Berekum Chelsea have concluded the acquisition of right-back Emmanuel Acquah from Bolga All-Stars on a two-year deal.

Acquah concluded negotiations with the Blues on the weekend after reaching an agreement.

He put pen to paper on Monday morning after passing a medical.

The former Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars defender was one of the brightest spots in the Bolga All-Stars team that got relegated last season.

He had a fascinating campaign managing to feature 13 times and made an assist.

