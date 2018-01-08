The most dangerous people on this earth are the politicians.Some kill theoretically and some practically.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Egyptian Premier League Side Asyouty Sport Cancel Contract Of Ghanaian Midfielder Cofie Bekoe
Egyptian Premier League side Asyouty Sport have terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Cofie Bekoe.
Bekoe signed a two-year contract last August but could not impress for the side.
The 29-year-old, who earned the nickname Egyptian Messi eight years ago when he dazzled for Petrojey, managed just one appearance for the club.
Bekoe is set to return home to sign for a Ghana Premier League club.
He has previously played for Bechem United and Great Olympics.
