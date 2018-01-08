Egyptian Premier League Side Asyouty Sport Cancel Contract Of Ghanaian Midfielder Cofie Bekoe

Egyptian Premier League side Asyouty Sport have terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Cofie Bekoe.

Bekoe signed a two-year contract last August but could not impress for the side.

The 29-year-old, who earned the nickname Egyptian Messi eight years ago when he dazzled for Petrojey, managed just one appearance for the club.

Bekoe is set to return home to sign for a Ghana Premier League club.

He has previously played for Bechem United and Great Olympics.

