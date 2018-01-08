PHOTOS: CAF President Ahmed Ahmed Visits Ghanaman Soccer Centre Of Excellence

CAF President Mr Ahmad has visited the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence(GSCE), Prampram.

The president of the continental football governing body was at the GSCE on Sunday to acquaint himself with the facilities at the centre and how it’s being operated.

Mr Ahmad was accompanied by CAF first Vice president and GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Board chairman for the GSCE, Nanabanyin Eyison.

The delegation was taken around the facility by Director of the GSCE, Mr Charles Ayeh.

The CAF president arrived in Ghana since last week for the Aiteo CAF African Footballer of the Year awards ceremony held on Thursday.

Photos below...

