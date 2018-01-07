69 Boxing Coaches Certified By GBA

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in collaboration with the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) has organized a four-day national course for 69 boxing coaches at the Accra Sports Stadium, Media Center.

The programme which included practicals and a test attracted coaches from the regions.

It was the brainchild of former GBA President, Lawyer Moses Foe Amoaning. He said organizing refresher courses in any profession is necessary and important.

All the boxing gyms in the capital, Accra which is the cradle of the sport were represented.

Present at the opening and closing ceremonies were the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Hon. Robert Sarfo, Saka Akwei, his deputy, Mr. George Lamptey, President of GABF and other executives of the GBA.

All the coaches were impressed with the programme and thanked the main lecturer, AIBA licensed trainer of trainers, Coach Ofori Asare who took them through the rules and regulations of AIBA and hints on new techniques in the game.

According to Moses Foe Amoaning, the coaches who excel will get the opportunity to undertake AIBA Star 1 course. He added that British boxing instructor Terry Edwrads will arrive in Ghana in a fortnight to continue from where Ofori Asare left off.

The NSA boss, Robert Safo Mensah promised that the course will not be the first or the last, he said it has come to stay.

The GBA president, Lawyer Peter Zwennes, also advised the the coaches to be of good behaviour and also take full advantage of the importance of the a course.

Mr. H. Allotei-Cofie, a member of the GBA said the coaches were willing to learn and prayed that after their exams had been marked, there would be levels and grading of the coaches.

The free courses saw the coaches enjoying lunch and were also awarded certificates and tee shirts to signify participation in the programme.