Sprite Ball: PRESEC Osu Beat Mfantsipim To Win First Title

Presbyterian Senior High School (Osu PRESEC) has clinched the 2018 Sprite Ball Championship after beating Mfantsipim School 25-22 in the final game of the Championship.

Beating the four-time winners of the prestigious competition, caps off a remarkable run by the little-known school after going unbeaten in the tournament.

The win is PRESEC’s second straight win in this year’s competition after beating Mfantsipim 45-14 in the opening game of the 2018 edition.

The score was tied at 12 at halftime with Mfantsipim ending the half on a poor run after dominating the early minutes of the game.

Mfantsipim Guard Gabriel Hammond buried two straight three-point shots to give his side a 20-16 lead. PRESEC Guard Prince Lumorvi scored from the free throw line as he got fouled on several drives to the basket.

The loss is Mfantsipim’s third straight miss on the Sprite Ball Title after falling to St. Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School in the past two editions of the competition.

PRESEC Point Guard Joel Koboayere was named Most Valuable Player of the competition.

Kumasi Girls High School won the female division, beating Accra Wesley Girls High School 30-29 in the final