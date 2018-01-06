Twenty One Referees Receive FIFA Badges For 2018

Twenty-one (21) Ghanaian referees received their FIFA badges for the year 2018 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra on Friday.

Six male referees, seven assistant referees and four female referees and four female assistants received receive their badges in an event which was attended by the GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo, Executive Committee member Leanier Addy and some members of the Referees Association.

The GFA General Secretary, who spoke on behalf of the President, congratulated the match officials and admonished them to put up their best performances in all matches they officiate both in Ghana and internationally.

'When you travel to officiate matches outside the country, know that you are representing the entire country so do well to put up your best performances and improve your chances of being given international matches to officiate'

'Decisions of match officials can make a football match good or bad so always remember to do your best in all games', Mr Addo reiterated.

FULL LIST OF REFEREES EXPECTED TO RECEIVE THEIR BADGES ON JANUARY 5:

REFEREES MEN

Mr. Daniel Laryea Mr. Cecil Fleischer Mr. Reginald Lathbridge Mr. Latif Adaari Abdul Mr. Issaka Afful Mr. Nathan Anafo

REFEREES WOMEN

Miss. Theresa Bremansu Miss. Delight Alorbu Miss. Joyce Appiah Miss. Juliet Appiah

ASSISTANT REFEREES MEN

Mr. David Laryea Mr. David Agyin Mr. Ibrahim Adams Badiu Mr. Malik Salifu Mr. Dawood Ouedraogo Mr. Eric Nantiere Mr. Paul Atimaka

ASSISTANT REFEREES (WOMEN)