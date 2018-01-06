AS Monaco Latest To Join Race For Baba Rahman's Services

Monaco have joined the race to sign Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since January 2017 but has been working his way back to fitness over the last several months.

Before that, Baba was on loan at Schalke and had impressed for the Bundesliga giants.

Monaco who sit second in the French Ligue 1 after 19 matches look set to augment their squad in defence with Rahman as the right addition to the left full back position.

Schalke have also confirmed talks for his services.

