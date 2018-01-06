Liberian First Lady Calls On Isaac Asiamah

Mrs Clar Weah, the wife of President-elect of Liberia George Weah, has paid a courtesy call on Mr Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), to bid him farewell after a short visit to Ghana.

Mrs Weah, who used the visit to thank Ghana and the Ministry on behalf of her husband, noted of how Ghana has been helpful to Liberia over the years and urged the Ministry to lend support to her country to revamp sports and empower the youth.

'Ghana has received us very well and it has been incredible over the years, the support has been in various forms and my husband and I are very much grateful.

'It is a new dawn in Liberia and we have a lot to learn from Ghana in terms of youth development and empowerment. We believe that for a country to grow and prosper, the youth must take an active part in sports and that is what my husband stands for.

'This is a new task for me and I know with the help of everyone, Liberia would get to where it truly belongs to,' she said.

Reverend Osei Kofi, former Black Stars player, who was also present congratulated Mrs Weah and President-elect George Weah, for being there for Liberia in difficult times.

'You and your husband are always welcome home, the Ministry through the hard-working Minister Mr Asiamah would always help you when the need arises.

'The Winneba Sports College is available and through the Sports Ministry, they would offer education to those interested in developing themselves to help promote sports in Liberia,' he added.

Mr Asiamah noted in an interview with GNA Sports, that the election of George Weah has given a renewed hope to Liberia.

'I am happy that he has been elected by the people, he is a young man and I know how passionate he is about youth development.

'This is time for the people to work hand-in-hand to make the country work again, there are critical issues like healthcare and quality education to be catered for and I am convinced that he would do well.

'Weah is an epitome of words in sports that a country needs, he has demonstrated nationalism and patriotism and I would urge the youth to work hard with the President-elect to make Liberia work again,' he added.