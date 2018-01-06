Charity Stars FC Debunks Ayiah's Move To Liberty Professionals

Charity Stars FC have moved to debunked rumours linking their star man Eric Ayiah to Dansoman based club Liberty Professionals.

The former Ghana Starlets captain has been heavily linked with a deal to the scientific soccer lads of a possible signing in the coming weeks to boost their attacking line and also help the young striker develop.

Mr Samuel Owusu Amoah, Chief Executive Officer for Charity Stars FC refuted the rumour in an interview with GNA Sports saying 'there is no truth in the news going on about our player signing for Liberty Professionals.

'He would be leaving for Europe in some few weeks time for adoptions but not with a particular club. He would train with a couple of clubs but for now, I cannot mention the clubs.

'He would only be linked to a professional move in March when he turns 18, but for now, he would be training for progression," he added.

Meanwhile, Ayiah, who captained the starlets to the just ended Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 World Cup in India reiterated to GNA Sports that there is no basis to the story going round and must be ignored.

'I have heard about them but I just laughed about it, because my team and I have not agreed on anything with Liberty Professionals.

'I am just focused on the training in Europe ahead of me and I pray everything goes well for me to continue with my progression as a player to help my dear country' he added.

Charity Stars FC is Lower Division side based in Accra and have nurtured and developed players like Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Francis Cann, Yaw Moses, James Arthur and Jeffrey Oblitey Otoo.