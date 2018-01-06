Kotoko Legal Officer Lawyer Yaw Boafo Fumes Over Oduro Sarfo’s Match Fixing Comments

Head of the legal team of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Lawyer Yaw Boafo has angrily bared his teeth at the disgruntled manager of goalkeeper Ernest Sowah who accused the Porcupine Warriors of attempting to fix a game with Liberty Professionals.

Lawyer Boafo described Oduro Sarfo as a "liar" following his allegation of the purported match-fixing.

Oduro Sarfo claimed Kotoko phoned officials of Liberty Professionals in an attempt to fix the week 29 league match between the two clubs in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

As the club lawyer, Yaw Boafo has argued, however, that the accusations are fallacious and should be disregarded.

Lawyer Boafo's argues that, if Oduro Sarfo really has facts and evidence that proves or justifies his claims, why did he wait till Ernest Sowah complained of being accused by Kotoko before he is coming out with these bribery allegations?

"If he knows what he (Oduro Sarfo) is saying is true, why then did he wait for so long before coming out? Lawyer Boafo questioned.

"If his player Ernest Sowah had not claimed that Kotoko accused him of taking a bribe from Liberty Professionals, would he have come out with these bribery allegations? , lawyer Boafo further enquired.

For the records, the club chairman of Asante Kotoko is said to have accused Ernest Sowah (Kotoko goalkeeper of the day) of having taken a bribe from Liberty Professionals after Kotoko lost 2-1 to the relegation-threatened side last season.

