Nana Oduro Sarfo In Trouble As Asante Kotoko Threatens Legal Action For Unguarded Bribery Comments

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have threatened to take drastic legal action against loud-mouth football administrator Oduro Sarfo following his comments accusing them of attempting to fix a game with Liberty Professionals last season.

The indignant Oduro Sarfo, who player Ernest Sowah, was reportedly accused by the Executive Chairman of Kotoko for taking a bribe from Liberty Professionals to facilitate Liberty's 2-1 win at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

The management of the club have described the comments of Oduro Sarfo as' baseless and utterly irresponsible', and have given him 72 hours to withdraw the statement and apologise to Kotoko or prepare for legal war.

Below is the full statement released by Kotoko on the alleged match-fixing claim by Oduro Sarfo:

'The attention of the Management of Asante Kotoko has been drawn to a radio interview by Oduro Sarfo, claiming that, the Management of Asante Kotoko attempted to fix the Ghana Premier League matchday 30 game between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals at Dansoman last year.

'Having reviewed the tape containing the baseless and utterly irresponsible comments from the Berekum Chelsea Management member, we would like to, in no uncertain terms, deny knowledge of any attempt by the club or any member of it to compromise the competitiveness of the said match or any other match for that matter.

'This is an unfounded and a malicious attempt to drag Kotoko's name through the mud for reasons best known to Mr Sarfo.

'Management assures the club's teeming followers and well-meaning patrons of the Ghanaian game that these accusations are at best, a figment of someone's imagination. As pacesetters, Kotoko upholds the tenets of fair play and thus conducts itself within the remits of the game's rules.

'We, therefore, issue a 72-hour ultimatum to Mr Oduro Sarfo to name the said Management member(s) who attempted to fix the said match, where this act happened and with which player/official(s) of Liberty involved in or openly apologise and retract his misguided statement.

'Failure to adhere to this opens him up to the full legal consequence of his utterances.'

