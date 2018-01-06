CAF Expresses Gratitude To Ghana And President Akufo-Addo, Set To Probe Why Shatta Wale And Kidi Failed To Perform

The president of Confederation of Africa Football [CAF], Dr Ahmad Ahmad have expressed his appreciation to the president of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo and the country as a whole.

The 2017 CAF Awards was held here in Accra at the Conference Centre on Thursday night with Egypt and Liverpool winger, Mohammed Salah winning the ultimate.

In the statement released by Africa’s football governing body also suggest that they will investigate why Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale and Kidi failed to perform at the just ended awards gala.

Below is the full statement…

We wish to express our sincere gratitude to Ghana President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for attending the AITEO CAF Awards 2017 in Accra last night.

We would like to acknowledge his extraordinary contribution to the event that made it lively as his thought-provoking message touched on some of the key things impacting the game in Africa.

We would also like to thank the former President of Ghana, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo as well as Madam Clar Weah, the incoming First Lady of Liberia, for representing her husband His Excellency George Weah at the event.

We want to thank all the dignitaries that took the time out of their busy schedules to attend the event and also to the people of Ghana for the big turnout.

For the first time in the history of this awards ceremony, the legends of African football played a major role as they turned up in their numbers to grace the occasion.

For those who were present and for those who could not come, we are grateful and we would like to assure them that we will deepen their contribution to the development of the game in Africa.

Their presence helped to make this event a great success and their enthusiasm and positive spirit helped make our time together very productive.

For the nominees and award winners, we would like to congratulate all of them as they deserve the recognition they got. We want to encourage them and all the footballers across Africa to work harder this year to continue to hoist the flag of Africa wherever they find themselves.

We would thank all clubs that released their players for the event particularly Liverpool Football Club of England for their outspoken show of respect for African football by releasing their top players to attend the event even though they have an important matches few hours after the event in Accra.

Our sponsors AITEO deserve big commendation as their significant support ensured the fantastic display last night. While praising their efforts we will be seeking an explanation from AITEO over the line-up of musicians for the event.

We had agreed with them, in pursuit of a continental spread of the performers, to ensure a regional balance and a strong local representation of at least two musicians from the host nation Ghana – Kidi and Shatta Wale.

We take full responsibility for the absence of the Ghanaian musicians on last night's event and apologize unreservedly for the mishap.

There is also the need for an explanation from AITEO on why the host nation's musicians could not perform as we seek to make next year’s event more successful.