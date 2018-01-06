Dreams FC is have announced the signing of midfielder Bashiru Alhassan has completed a four-year switch to the club. Bashiru who joins from Mighty Jets seal...
OFFICIAL: Dreams FC Complete Bashiru Alhassan Signing
Dreams FC is have announced the signing of midfielder Bashiru Alhassan has completed a four-year switch to the club.
Bashiru who joins from Mighty Jets sealed the move in a late attempt at the club’s secretariat on Friday afternoon.
Prior to the move the player underwent a mandatory medical procedure at the Philteng Medical Centre in Accra, ensuring perfect medical standards as the football Association demands.