Jose Mourinho Bites Back At Antonio Conte With Match-Fixing Taunt

Jose Mourinho responded to Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte's suggestion he has senile dementia by appearing to allude to the Italian's connection with a match-fixing scandal.

Former Blues boss Mourinho, now in charge of Manchester United, had irked Conte when he stated on Thursday he did not need to behave like "a clown" on the touchline, which could have been construed as a swipe at the current Chelsea head coach's exuberance during games.

Quizzed on those comments, Conte hit back at Mourinho on Friday afternoon by using the Italian phrase "demenza senile", which translates as senile dementia.

When that was then put to Mourinho after Friday's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Derby, the Portuguese initially absolved Conte of blame before signing off his quote with a reference to match-fixing.

Conte had been accused of failing to report his knowledge of an incident of attempted match-fixing during his time as Siena boss in 2011 and he duly served a four-month touchline ban in 2012.

He was acquitted of any wrongdoing over the matter in 2016, shortly before taking over at Chelsea.

Mourinho said: "A wrong question and obviously a strong answer but I don't blame (Conte).

"The only thing I want to say to end the story is yes, I made mistakes in the past on the touchline. Yes, I will make less but I think I will still make a few.

"What never happened to me and will never happen to me is to be suspended for match-fixing that never happened to me and will never happen."