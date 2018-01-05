Steve Pollack Adamant His Side Can Clinch GHALCA G8 Tournament

Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack believes Kotoko is capable of winning the GHALCA G8 tournament.

However, the British trainer has called on supporters to be cautious in their expectations of the team since the competition is coming off at a time when his team has not jelled yet.

The G8 competition kicks off on Saturday with Kotoko placed in Group A and scheduled for a Sunday fixture against Eleven Wonders before Dreams FC on Wednesday and Aduana Stars the next Sunday.

The top 2 emerging teams would engage those from Group-A where Hearts of Oak, Dwarfs, Karela FC and Medeama will compete for the top 2 spots. Group A teams will be stationed in Accra.

Speaking to the official club website, the former Berekum Chelsea trainer said, "I have always wanted to win games. This is a tournament that I will love to win. I have won it before and it will be nice to put this on my CV (Curriculum Vitae) again".

"But we will take it one game at a time. We have three games in the group stage and then we will see where we are. This is preseason. People don't have expectations too high. Everybody is going through preseason and trying to find their rhythm.

“So yes I want to win every game but at the same time want to get my players to play to a rhythm before the season start.”

When asked if that meant that the fans lower their expectations, Polack reiterated: "I think so. Yes. Its preseason and people should understand that preseason is not like the start of the season or the middle of the season. It’s completely different".

"Preseason is getting your players fit physically and mentally. The body and mind is one and it has to be ready for the tournament as well".