I Am Confidence In My Strikers - Steve Pollack

Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Pollack has told the official club website that he has confidence his strikers ahead of their GHALCA G8 opener against Techiman Eleven Wonder.

The MTN FA Cup champions were among the teams who scored the least number of goals in the Premier League last season with a paltry 23 goals in 30 games.

They are hoping to remedy the situation next season and have maintained Saddick Adams, Abass Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed and Obed Owusu and look forward to adding a few.

"I am not going to take anybody who will not be able to score goals", he stressed. "It doesn't make sense to take somebody who isn't a goal scorer".

"We have a lot of strikers here; strikers who are on trials-doing justify. We will just take a look at them but I have said it before its all about composure in front of goal and patience".

"If we were not making chances, then I will have a problem but we are making chances so I don't have a problem. We are in pre-season and hopefully, it will get better".

The strikers on trials include Nigerian Bright Ejike and Polack revealed the additions could either come from within the country or outside.

"We have one, two and have to add to that as well so we can be more competitive in the season but it doesn't matter where they are coming from as long as they have the quality I am looking for the team".