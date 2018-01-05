I Am Not Perturbed Over Africa Exclusion - Asante Kotoko Defender

Asante Kotoko defender, Richard Osei Agyemang, has told Kumasi based Silver FM that he is not perturbed after his name was not included in the 26 man squad submitted to CAF.

Osei-Agyemang, who played an integral part in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League couldn't make the list ahead of the Porcupine Warriors CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.

However, the defender says he will continue to work hard in other to get first team play.

“When the news came and my name was out of the list, I was shocked but that’s football. If something like this happens, you just have to encourage yourself and train hard.

“If because of this and you refuse to train, there could be opportunities that might come your way and if you are not fit enough, you will disgrace yourself," he added.