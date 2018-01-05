The Referees’ Appointments Committee has announced the list of officials for the opening matches in the G-8 tournament for Saturday and Sunday. Below ...
Match Officials For Weekend G-8 Matches Released
The Referees’ Appointments Committee has announced the list of officials for the opening matches in the G-8 tournament for Saturday and Sunday.
Below is the list of referees.
Saturday
Aduana Stars vs Dreams FC
Referee – Charles Bulu
Assistant One – Kwesi Brobbey
Assistant Two – Jason Nunoo
4th Referee – Philip Yeboah
Hearts of Oak vs Karela United
Referee – Kennedy Padi
Assistant One – Sumaila Salifu
Assistant Two – Paul Atimaka
4th Referee – Daniel Ananning
SUNDAY
Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders
Referee – Timothy Obuobisa
Assistant One – Alex Osam
Assistant Two – Emurana Salifu
4th Referee – Maxwell Owusu
Medeama SC vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Referee – Issaka Afful
Assistant One – Fallah Rahman
Assistant Two – Theresa Akongyam
4th Referee – S. K. Mawule Klu