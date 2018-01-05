Match Officials For Weekend G-8 Matches Released

The Referees’ Appointments Committee has announced the list of officials for the opening matches in the G-8 tournament for Saturday and Sunday.

Below is the list of referees.

Saturday

Aduana Stars vs Dreams FC

Referee – Charles Bulu

Assistant One – Kwesi Brobbey

Assistant Two – Jason Nunoo

4th Referee – Philip Yeboah

Hearts of Oak vs Karela United

Referee – Kennedy Padi

Assistant One – Sumaila Salifu

Assistant Two – Paul Atimaka

4th Referee – Daniel Ananning

SUNDAY

Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders

Referee – Timothy Obuobisa

Assistant One – Alex Osam

Assistant Two – Emurana Salifu

4th Referee – Maxwell Owusu

Medeama SC vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Referee – Issaka Afful

Assistant One – Fallah Rahman

Assistant Two – Theresa Akongyam

4th Referee – S. K. Mawule Klu