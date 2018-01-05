Don't Underrate Us - Techiman Eleven Wonders Coach Insists

Head coach of newly promoted side, Techiman Eleven Wonders, Mumuni Abdul Gamel has cautioned clubs not to underrate his side.

The Techiman based club topped Zone 1 of the GN Division One League with 60 points in the 2016/17 season.

The club will take on Asante Kotoko in the GHALCA G8 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

With the club yet to make their debut in the top flight, Gamel says clubs should not underrate his side.

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of this tournament. Eleven Wonders want to use this tournament to show to the people of Ghana, what we have, and what we can do. It’s always a privilege to play Kotoko.

“It’s a big advantage for us. We will use the game and assess our performance; that’s to say if we can stay in the league or not, or if we are ready for the Premier League” Gamel told the media at the pre-match presser.

Techiman Eleven Wonders are in Group A alongside Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC and Aduana Stars.