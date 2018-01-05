Kudjoe Fianoo Anticipating For Magnificent G-8 Tourney

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Associations (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo is anticipating for a good G-8 tournament as the competition takes full flight on Saturday.

MTN FA Cup champions, Asante Kotoko, Premier League champions, Aduana Stars, Dreams FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders will battle it out in Group A at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium whiles Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Karela United and Ebusua Dwarfs will also go at loggerheads in Group B at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Mr Fianoo, who is the head of the organization head believes that the nation's football-loving populace will be served with a superlative tournament in this year's edition.

"I can tell you in one sentence that, we are ready to go. We had our final meeting with the clubs and StarTimes. It was successful. In the meeting, we were able to deal with a lot of issues,' he told FootballmadeinGhana.com

'We were having issues with a live telecast from Kumasi but this morning, new arrangements have been made to telecast Kotoko vs Aduana Stars; they are the champions of the FA Cup and the league."

"For now, I can tell you we are ready for the start of the tournament. We've sent an advance team to Kumasi and Cape Coast to prepare the grounds and make sure everything is in order' he added.

The tournament comes on between January 6 and 24, 2018.