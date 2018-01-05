Ghanaian defender, Baba Rahman is back in training for Chelsea ahead of their FA Cup trip Norwich City tomorrow. The experienced defender has been out of se...
VIDEO... Baba Rahman Trains With Chelsea First Team Squad Ahead Of FA Cup Clash With Norwich City
Ghanaian defender, Baba Rahman is back in training for Chelsea ahead of their FA Cup trip Norwich City tomorrow.
The experienced defender has been out of selection due to long-term injury he suffered during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations held in Gabon.
The former Dreams FC defender will be available for selection tomorrow.
Baba has been strongly linked to former club Schalke O4 in Germany.
