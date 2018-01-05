Mo Salah Deserves CAF Africa Player Of The Year Award - Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of the Black Stars, James Akawsi Appiah says Mohammed Salah deserves to win the CAF African players of the year award.

The Liverpool winger beat his playmate, Sadio Mane and Gabonese international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In an interview with the press after the 2017 AITEO CAF Awards at the International Conference Center in Accra, the former Asante Kotoko and Al Khartoum gaffer highlighted the vital roles the former Chelsea and AS Roma player played in the team’s qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

“If you look at the all the players that were nominated, I thought he did his best, if you look at their 28-year absence of Egypt at World Cup, Salah did well in their qualification campaign by scoring most their and assisting, so it was really good they gave it to him,” Appiah said.

Salah was a joint-top scorer in the 2018 African World Cup Qualifiers after guiding Egypt to their first FIFA World Cup since 1990.

Mohammed Salah was crowned the BBC Africa player of the year in 2017.