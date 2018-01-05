Augustine Okrah Handed No.13 Jersey At FC Smouha

Ghanaian star Augustine Okrah has confirmed he will be wearing the No.13 jersey at his new club Smouha FC.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king and MVP joined the Egyptian Premier League side this week on a free transfer.

Okrah penned a three-year contract after leaving Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

He signed alongside countryman Hans Kwoffie who was Ghana Premier League top scorer for last season.

Okrah posted on his official Twitter page: ''Finally.....it's a done deal and I'm grateful to all for the good wishes and criticisms. I've joined SC Smouha and will wear #13.

''The best way to be a good guest is knowing how to say goodbye. I'm grateful Sudan.''

— AugustOkrah Official (@AugustineOkrah1) January 3, 2018

