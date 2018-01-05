Africa-Based Players Dominate CAF Best XI As Sadio Mane And Aubameyang Miss Out

Morocco dominated the 2017 CAF Best XI released on Thursday with four players but Europe-based stars Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make the cut.

Tunisian had three players in the squad and Nigeria's Junior Ajayi was selected.

Four Europe-based players who made the cut were Eric Baily (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United), Khalid Boutalib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool) and Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)

CAF Best XI:

Goalkeeper:

Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile Sportive du Sahel)

Defenders:

Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Eric Baily (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United)

Midfielders: Junior Ajayi (Nigeria and Al Ahly)

Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)

Forwards: Tahayassin Kheniessi (Tunisia and Esperance)

Khalid Boutalib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

