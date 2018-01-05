Morocco dominated the 2017 CAF Best XI released on Thursday with four players but Europe-based stars Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make the cut.
Africa-Based Players Dominate CAF Best XI As Sadio Mane And Aubameyang Miss Out
Morocco dominated the 2017 CAF Best XI released on Thursday with four players but Europe-based stars Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make the cut.
Tunisian had three players in the squad and Nigeria's Junior Ajayi was selected.
Four Europe-based players who made the cut were Eric Baily (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United), Khalid Boutalib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool) and Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)
CAF Best XI:
Goalkeeper:
Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile Sportive du Sahel)
Defenders:
Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly)
Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)
Eric Baily (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United)
Midfielders: Junior Ajayi (Nigeria and Al Ahly)
Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)
Forwards: Tahayassin Kheniessi (Tunisia and Esperance)
Khalid Boutalib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)
