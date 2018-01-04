Mohammed Salah Wins CAF African Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool and Egypt attacking midfielder have been named Africa Player of the year.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma beat teammate, Sadio Mane and Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah recently won the BBC Africa Player of the year award.

Below is a list of all the winners:

MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mohamed Salah of Egypt. Sadio Mane comes second and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang comes third.

PLATINUM AWARD: Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, President-elect of Liberia George Weah.

WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria.

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR: Egypt

YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patson Daka of Zambia.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Hector Cuper, head coach of Egypt

CLUB OF THE YEAR: Wydad Athletic of Morocco

FOOTBALL LEADER OF THE YEAR: Ahmed Yehia of Mauritania.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR: South Africa U20 team

LEGEND AWARD: Sunday Ibrahim of Nigeria.

More to follow...