Caf Awards 2017: Akufo-Addo Promises More Pitches To Rejuvenate Colts Football

The president Nana Akufo-Addo is promising to build pitches that will regenerate interest in Colts football in Ghana.

Speaking at the CAF Awards 2017 which is underway at the Accra International Conference Centre, the president said colts football has been the channel through which major stars in Ghana have been produced. But that youth competition has taken a nosedive in recent years.

He singled out Abedi Ayew Pele, Michael Essien, and many others as the products of Colts football and promised the country may soon return to the days of Colts football.

The president paid glowing tribute to the new Caf President Ahmad Ahmad for the innovations he has introduced in the Caf Awards 2017.

For the first time, the organizers ensured that many of the past winners of the competition as well as contestants in the various categories were present for the event.

Three footballers, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, both of whom play for Liverpool and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in the chase for the CAF footballer of the year award.

Aubemeyang, who plays for Dortmund was the winner of CAF’s top award in 2015.

He will be looking to get his second, even though pundits have tipped the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah as the favourite for 2017.